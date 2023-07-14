This AI-Generated Cover Letter Is Why You Can’t Rely On Technology Completely

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionized various aspects of our lives, from work to entertainment. While it has undoubtedly made tasks easier for many, it also raises concerns about reliance and ethics. Recently, an incident came to light where an individual turned to AI for assistance in writing a cover letter, only to be left embarrassed. This case prompts us to question the extent to which we can rely on AI for our everyday tasks.

The incident unfolded when a Twitter user shared a screenshot of a cover letter written by a person named Akhil. The letter followed a format in which a few technical words were inadvertently left intact, revealing that it was not an original piece of work but rather a copy from another source. “I really love what [company name,fallback=] does and would love to be a part of it,” Akhil wrote, unknowingly exposing the borrowed content.

Accompanying the post, he wrote, “Hi, IIT graduate Akhil. Your code didn’t work. Sincerely, [companyName,fallback=].” This humorous remark was a playful jab at the technical jargon found within the cover letter.

Hi, IIT graduate Akhil Your code didn’t work. Sincerely, [companyName,fallback=] pic.twitter.com/18vc0CnQkK — Leo (@4eo) July 13, 2023

The post quickly gained significant attention on social media, garnering 531k views. The comment section became a battleground of opinions regarding the use of AI in generating work for individuals.

One user argued that if automation is embraced by recruiters, candidates should be able to utilize similar tools and commented, “Well if recruiters use this type of automation so can the candidates. I see nothing wrong with this except the fact that the code didn’t work.”

Well if recruiters use this type of automation so can the candidates. I see nothing wrong with this except the fact that the code didn’t work.— Mihir Panchal (@MihirPanchaal) July 13, 2023

However, not everyone agreed with this approach. Another individual voiced their concerns about the ethical implications of an app promising to write cover letters on behalf of job seekers. They said, “I recently came across an app promising to write cover letters on my behalf so that my application can reach hundreds of employers in a day. Isn’t that unethical?”

I recently came across an app promising to write cover letters on my behalf so that my application can reach hundreds of employers in a day.Isn't that unethical?— Ashutosh Ratnakar (@AshutoshRatnakr) July 13, 2023

Amidst the differing opinions, one user called for a more creative approach to utilizing AI. They expressed, “All the hyped technologies are cost to common sense.”

All the hyped technologies are cost to common sense.— siddharth ballure (@ballure) July 13, 2023

The comments section of the post buzzed with a wide range of opinions, with some advocating the clever utilization of AI, while others laughed at the applicant’s embarrassing situation.