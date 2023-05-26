This AI-generated Statue is Going on show at a Stockholm museum

The world of culture has recently been turned upside down by the prowess of artificial intelligence software. Such technology can now generate stunning creations, often imitating the “style" of a certain creator. One such work has now joined the National Museum of Science and Technology in Stockholm.

“The Impossible Statue" takes the form of a stainless steel sculpture representing a human figure holding a golden globe in one of its hands. To the untrained eye, this may look like a new work of art, but more erudite art lovers might notice references to Michelangelo or Rodin.

And for good reason, since “The Impossible Statue" was designed by training several artificial intelligence programs using the masterpieces of five of the most important sculptors in the history of art, namely Michelangelo, Rodin, Käthe Kollwitz, Takamura Kotaro and Augusta Savage. Behind this technological feat are the consulting firm The A.I. Framework and Sandvik, an engineering company specializing in metalworking.

According to Artnet News, Sandvik teams selected the stylistic characteristics of each sculptor that they wanted to be reflected in their creation, and then generated several images with DALL-E, Stable Diffusion and Midjourney. Once they were satisfied with the result, they transformed this 2D image into a 3D model and, later, into a 1.5-meter high, 500-kilogram statue.

top videos

For Peter Skogh, director of the National Museum of Science and Technology in Stockholm, “The Impossible Statue" shows how artificial intelligence can drive artistic creation. “‘The Impossible Statue’ is a great example of what the combination of modern technology and human brilliance can create," he said in a statement reported by Artnet News. “Our mission is to create a broader understanding of the possibilities of technology and to stimulate the next generation. This project is ticking all the boxes for us."

“The Impossible Statue" is now on display in a new gallery dedicated to artificial intelligence at the National Museum of Science and Technology in Stockholm. Many cultural institutions are now interested in this technology, either as an exhibition theme in its own right or as a tool to rethink the museum experience and the way it welcomes visitors. A revolution in the making.