This AI Girl’s Ageing Process Is ‘Hauntingly Beautiful’

Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, shared an AI-generated video that has left his followers amazed and captivated. The video features a young girl in a saree, and as it progresses, we see the ageing process in action. From the age of 5 to 95, the girl’s face changes and matures, all thanks to the power of Artificial Intelligence. Mahindra, who is known for his interest in technology and innovation, was clearly taken aback by the preciseness of the image. He tweeted, “I won’t fear the power of AI so much if it can create something so hauntingly beautiful…and human."

The video has since gone viral, with many people sharing it on social media and marvelling at the incredible abilities of AI.

For many people, the video is a testament to the incredible progress that has been made in AI technology in recent years. The video has struck a chord with people around the world, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a stunning example of what AI can do when it’s put to use in creative and innovative ways. And it’s a poignant reminder of how one should not get too carried away from this form of intelligence. “This is really amazing and the way AI is transforming it would be difficult to comprehend. From creating images to writing books to songs the future is totally AI-driven… Hundreds of tools releasing each week giving more power to it…” wrote a Twitter user.

Another user tweeted, “Think AI is like a fictional movie and Human brain like a Director and without Director AI won’t survive.”

“It’s beautiful and awe-inspiring, and a reminder not to get too carried away and lose grasp of reality,” a tweet read.

In today’s time, it is becoming increasingly common to witness such marvels of technology. Using advanced algorithms and deep learning techniques, researchers have been able to create incredibly realistic and lifelike images of people, animals, and objects. The video of the ageing girl is just one example of how AI is being used to create stunning and thought-provoking works of art. Previously, an artist on Instagram put AI to use to create the “Skating Nanis” series. Ashish Jose, an artiste who is renowned for his imaginative use of AI tools, has created a new series of images featuring elderly women performing skateboarding stunts on the streets. Using the AI tool Midjourney, Jose combined prompts and ideas from the app with his artistic vision to create lifelike images that have gone viral. The images depict a group of women in sarees and shawls, enjoying their skateboarding ride, and looking carefree and happy. The incredible attention to detail in the images has been praised, as they are almost indistinguishable from actual photographs.

The Skating Nani series is a tribute to the invincible spirit of elderly women, and the images have inspired thousands of people on social media.

