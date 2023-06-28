This AI Rendition Of Kahani Suno 2.0 Is For All KK Fans Out There

Pakistani singer Kaifi Khalil stirred up the internet with his melodious track Kahani Suno 2.0 last year. The song breached barriers of borders impressing music lovers around the world. And if you also can’t get the track out of your mind, there’s no way you could afford to miss out on this beautiful rendition making rounds on the internet. Shared on Instagram by a DJ named Amarjit Singh, the AI rendition of the popular song features vocals of KK, Atif Aslam, and Jubin Nautiyal. The video, which was shared on his Instagram handle, has garnered over 2.2 lakh views so far.

The powerful lyrics of the track have been reimagined in the voices of Atif Aslam, Jubin Nautiyal, and KK. The AI version is so accurate that it is nearly impossible to tell that its a work of technology. The lyrics of the track are displayed at the bottom while pictures of the singer take centre stage in the clip.

Watch the video here:

The three singers are known for their prowess over romantic and sad songs. Their magic is recreated in this version, and the DJ’s followers especially liked KK’s portions.

A user wrote, “KK is immortal for a reason, every song suits his voice, it feels like his original song. Another user noted, “Jubin definitely best in this! Should have added Rahat too, especially high notes.!" One fan commented, “Jubin’s voice sounds fresh, but KK’s sounds perfect. Even AI can’t ignore the essence of KK which is to make the listeners feel the emotion of the song."

Several other people appreciated this version of Kahani Suno and filled the comments with heart emojis.

The original music video of Kahani Suno 2.0 has received about 268 million views, on YouTube.

Earlier, Amarjit Singh also created an AI rendition of the Bollywood song Jag Ghoomeya from the movie Sultan in the voices of Arijit Singh, Atif Aslam, Adnan Sani, Sonu Nigam, and KK. The video has received about 12,000 likes.

The original song, composed by the duo of Vishal Sheykhar, was crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The music video features the leads of Sultan, Salman Khan, and Anushka Sharma.