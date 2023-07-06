This Ambarsariya Dance Video Demands Your Attention

Dance videos have long captivated the attention of users on the internet. While many individuals create dance videos on the latest songs, some of them love to dance and vibe on old songs. This time, a duo has garnered viewers’ attention by performing a song that was released over a decade ago, which happened to be the most popular romantic song of its time. Can you guess which one? It’s the Ambarsariya song from the 2013 film Fukrey, featuring Pulkit Samrat and Priya Anand. Even after all these years, this heartfelt ballad continues to be cherished by countless individuals.

Till now, many people have expressed their affection towards the song through singing, dancing and making reels. Among the countless videos featuring this song, one particular video is making rounds on the internet. The video showcases a duo gracefully dancing to the enchanting melody.

The video went viral after a popular Instagram page Indiandance posted it captioning the lyrics of the song, “Pass aane ko mere.” The clip stars Himansh and Kalash Chouhan, who showcase their impeccable dance skills while synchronizing to the song. Himansh is seen wearing a short kurta and pants, while Kalash stuns in a pink lehenga and black choli. Their flawless performance on the terrace demonstrates their ability to flawlessly capture every beat of the song.

After getting posted on Instagram on May 29, the video has accumulated over 1.8 million views, and the count is increasing. Furthermore, the video has also sparked many comments from users.

Here’s what they commented:

A user mentioned the dance to be “Perfect.” “Don’t know how many times I have watched this,” commented a second person. Many individuals also love the outfit that the girl was wearing.

Meanwhile, the song Tere Vaaste from the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, has become a sensation on the internet. It has sparked a wave of viral videos, where individuals showcase their dance skills and create stunning renditions. Just a few days back, a video featuring a duo setting the stage on fire with their performance of this song gained immense popularity.

Instagram users Noel Alexander and Riti Soni posted the video. Since posting, the video has had an impressive 3 million views. The duo’s remarkable dance moves have captivated social media users, as they watched their dance on repeat.