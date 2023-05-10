This American Company is Selling Our Desi 'Charpai' in Abroad For Over Rs 1 Lakh

From a ‘garbage bag’ being sold for over Rs 1 Lakhs, to a tiny ‘folding chair bag’ being sold for Rs 66,000, people have seen it all. All of these controversial products being sold at hefty prices, have often become a topic of discussion on the internet. And just when we thought, we are through, we were wrong. Now, a new such product which has surfaced online is our OG desi Charpai, which is being sold for as much as Rs 1,12,213.

An American e-commerce company, Etsy Inc., has listed this Punjabi Manji as a “Traditional Indian bed very beautiful decor." For those who don’t know, ‘Etsy’ focuses on selling vintage items and craft supplies. The description of the product reads, “Handmade, Dispatches from a small business in India, Materials: Wood, Jute Ropes, Width: 36 inches, Height: 72 inches, Depth: 18 inches."

Here is a screenshot from the website, have a look for yourself:

What comes as another shock is that a lot of people have already purchased this product fro a whopping amount. The website says that only 4 more such pieces are left and 1 is already is basket.

Meanwhile, luxury brand Balenciaga earlier launched a pouch that derived inspiration from garbage bin bags. The brand sold the bag for Rs 1.4 Lakh. The trash pouch differs from an actual garbage bin back in terms of the material used. Instead of plastic, Balenciaga has used supple calfskin leather. Rest everything looks almost the same. Turns out, the brand does have some awareness about their latest product and knows how outlandish it is. Talking to Women’s Wear Daily, Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director, said, “I could not miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?”

