This Bengaluru Start-Up Received 3,000 Resumes In Just 48 Hours

A CEO of an IT startup in Bengaluru was left perplexed about the current situation of the job market after receiving thousands of resumes without any promotion. Kartik Mandeville of Springworks claims he did not share the job roles on popular sites including LinkedIn and Glassdoor. The vacancies were updated merely on the company’s official website. The CEO shared on Twitter that he has received over three thousand resumes within a span of 48 hours. The massive response and desperate efforts of people hunting for work left him wondering if the job market is in a dire situation.

“Received over 3K resumes in the last 48 hours just on our website - how bad is the job market," asked Kartik Mandeville on Twitter. When enquired where he was trying to promote the jobs, the CEO responded, “Nowhere as of now and that’s why I’m surprised." In the reply section, Kartik also added how the number of resumes landing on the company’s site has shown no signs of diminishing. In a month, the company has supposedly amassed over 12,500 job applications.

Received over 3K resumes in the last 48 hours just on our website - how bad is the job market?— Kartik Mandaville (@kar2905) July 16, 2023

The tweet has sparked a heated discussion among social media users, while some agreed unemployment is currently at its peak, there were others who found the CEO’s question quite misleading. A user estimated the responses could be an outcome of the increase in layoffs. They commented, “It’s very bad due to current layoffs in tech and AI being heavily used. There should be some protocol regarding this. So companies can’t lay off employees as they wish."

It's very bad due to current layoffs in tech and AI being heavily used. There should be some protocol regarding this. So companies can't lay off employee as they wish— Abdul Ghani (@GhaniHere) July 17, 2023

Another agreed, “Market is on par with the tech due to which people are losing jobs as their skills are not required anymore."

Market is in par with the tech due to which people are loosing job as their skills are not required anymore— Sandy (@sandip_2010) July 17, 2023

One more added, “Unemployment is at its peak, young people are desperate for jobs even if it has nothing to do with what they learned in college."

Unemployment is at peak, young people are desperate for jobs even if it has nothing to do with what they learnt in college.And this frustration will cause civil unrest or mass protest by youth. — Aakash (@aakash_rewari) July 16, 2023

Meanwhile, a Twitterati disagreed, “I think it’s more about reach! How easily the opportunity news spreads! Curious to know what’s the average age of applicants/viewers which spend more than 2 minutes on the jd page."

I think its more about reach! How easily the opportunity news spreads! Curious to know whats the %age of applicants/viewers which spend more than 2 minutes on the jd page — Tushar Arora (@options165) July 16, 2023

Many advised the CEO to add details of the minimum and maximum years of experience required from candidates as well as the salary range and an assignment to watch the job applications drastically in number. A few also highlighted the surge in applications could be because of people hunting for work-from-home jobs.