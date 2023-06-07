This Biggest Roti In Bikaner Is 18 Inches In Diameter And Costs Only Rs 60

You must have had different types of rotis in your life. Some might be thick or thin, or maybe small or big, but today we are here to let you know about Bikaner’s biggest roti. This roti is 18 inches in diameter. People keep visiting the Veer Tejaji Hotel on the Bikaner-Jodhpur bypass from various cities to eat this roti. Earlier, this roti was only sold at one location but it is now accessible at other dhabas along the highway.

According to hotel owner Mahavir Singh, the roti has grown very popular in Bikaner. The roti is made from half a kilo of flour which is cooked in a traditional manner on a coal burner. And if you are thinking it might take a long time to be prepared, surprisingly it gets ready in just a few minutes. A single roti costs around Rs 60.

top videos

According to Mahavir Singh, they serve this roti with desi ghee and vegetables. Every day, a large number of people come here to eat the large roti. The taste of this roti enhances especially because it’s cooked on a coal flame.

Singh claims that the roti is made in the hotel by people from a nearby village. He has provided them employment for four to five years. The special roti was initially prepared by the residents of Bhanera village in the Kolayat tehsil of Bikaner. Following this, the inhabitants of this village began making the roti at a dhaba. It was then made in the dhabas established on the city’s highway side.