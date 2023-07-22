This Bizarre Fish With Human-Like Teeth Looks Straight Out Of A Fantasy Film

A young boy named Charlie Clinton from the city of Oklahoma, US, is making headlines after catching a peculiar fish resembling a piranha but with human-like teeth. The unusual find, from a local pons, was shared on the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s (ODWC) Instagram post on July 15. The ODWC reported that Clinton was catching fish in a nearby pond over the weekend when he noticed a strange bite. The fish in question turned out to belong to the pacu family, a group of species native to South America closely related to piranhas. Despite their razor-toothed appearance, pacus are harmless to humans. ODWC officials pointed out that some individuals keep these exotic fishes as pets and then release them irresponsibly into neighbouring ponds and rivers when they outgrow their tanks that’s how they frequently find their way into freshwater ecosystems in the United States.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dept. of Wildlife Conservation (@okwildlifedept)

While the exact species of the pacu caught by Clinton remains unknown, these fish can grow to a length of approximately 3.5 feet (1 meter) and weigh up to 88 pounds (40 kilograms), as stated by ODWC officials.

According to the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), the unique human-like teeth of pacus are believed to be a result of their omnivorous diet, which includes small fish, the fruits and nuts of freshwater plants and hard-shelled crustaceans. Pacu excrement plays a crucial role in fertilizing freshwater plants and dispersing their seeds, making them keystone species in their native ecosystems. However, as with most invasive species, pacus can negatively impact the ecosystems they invade.

ODWC officials emphasized the harmful consequences of dumping unwanted pets into waterways, warning that these exotic and invasive species can cause damage to local ecosystems. As a result, anglers are encouraged to remove pacus from rivers and ponds whenever possible.

Interestingly, this has not been the first time a creature with human-like teeth has piqued interest. Earlier in 2022, a picture of a fisherman holding a bizarre aquatic creature caused a stir online. The creature seemed to be a crab with four protruding teeth that had been caught from the depths of the ocean.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account)

The picture of these unusual creatures was shared on Instagram by photographer Roman Fedortsov, revealing the unique features of this unusual crab discovered off the coast of Western Russia.