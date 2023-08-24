This Boss Wants Employees To 'Sign In And Out' For Bathroom Breaks

Back in school days, requesting permission to use the restroom was a common struggle. Yet, we understood it was a passing phase, but imagine encountering such a situation in the professional world. A Reddit user recently shed light on a similar situation. His controlling boss has apparantely made a mandatory rule that every employee should “sign in and out" for bathroom breaks. When the user opposed this rule he reportedly received a threat of dismissal from their boss for non-compliance. Faced with this dilemma, the employee is now even ready to leave the organisation, but he hesitates due to the benefits the job offers.

The user shared, “So I’ve been at this company for 18 years now. My new boss is a hard a*s when it comes to knowing where we are at all times. I’m almost 40 years old and I’m not about to walk over to his cubicle, slide my dot to the left to signal I’m going to the bathroom.”

“Since I refuse to sign out when I go to the bathroom, my boss has told me she would write me up for ‘insubordination’ or in better terms, ‘failing to follow instructions.’ I’m contemplating quitting, but I make way more than most in my engineering design field and my benefits are good, not to mention I get 5 weeks of vacation per year,” they explained.

After the user shared the post, it garnered more than 22,000 upvotes and numerous comments from fellow Redditors who criticised the boss and offered suggestions against the rule.

A user wrote, “Look you’ve been there 18 years and I’m sure you make good money. I’m sure they would love to get rid of you and hire someone at half the cost and vacation time.”

While another wrote, “It’s illegal to ask for you to sign out for bathroom breaks. Lunch yes, but not bathroom.”

“It’s completely ridiculous to be forced to report every time you have to take a piss. After 18 years, I’d probably take a stand against this level of micromanagement and would not comply over reporting every bathroom break,” a comment read.

A user jokingly suggested, “Every time you go to the toilet shout as loud as you can ‘I’M GOING FOR A S*IT - I’LL TAKE A PHOTO FOR YOU IF YOU NEED PROOF’.”

Another asked, “Does your boss sign out for bathroom breaks as well?”

The individual who posted the note, edited the post and thanked everyone who shared their valuable advice and jokes.