This Boss' 'Work Less' Advice To Employee Is Winning Hearts Online

In the fast-paced world of the corporate sector, maintaining a healthy work-life balance often feels like an impossible feat. We’ve all experienced the long hours, the dreaded weekend work and those unexpected team meetings that throw our personal lives off balance. However, a recent Reddit post is here to inject a ray of hope into this all-too-familiar struggle. The post, shared by Reddit user @cryptoman9420, has sparked a wave of excitement and intrigue among internet users. The title itself, “My boss told me to be LESS enthusiastic about working,” immediately captures attention. In his post, the user provides a detailed account of a recent conversation with their boss.

The user describes himself as someone who consistently goes above and beyond expectations. He takes pride in his work, always striving to deliver the best results and contributing wholeheartedly to his team. He emphasizes his ability to work efficiently and complete assignments at an impressive speed, often finishing tasks that take his boss an entire week within a mere couple of hours.

To the user’s surprise, his boss instructed him to “please stop replying to so many emails” and advised him to slow down his pace. The reasoning behind this unexpected request was that the boss believed it would set unrealistic expectations for the entire team. The boss even expressed concerns about the work environment, stating, “I know you like your job and everything, but you are going wild with this, and it’s starting to affect the ethics in the office.”

The user concludes the post by expressing his confusion, stating that he received a verbal warning for being instructed to work less. The post has triggered a significant response from the online community. In the comments section, individuals offered their perspectives, largely supporting the boss’s advice and encouraging the user to consider a different approach.

One user shared a thought-provoking perspective, saying, “Think about it in a different way. You are working 130% every day…this sets a precedent that everyone needs to work like that, totally unsustainable, even for you. Burnout will get you and the atmosphere in the team goes downhill. If you want to work so hardcore, get a 2. job or do some volunteer work.”

Another comment echoes the sentiment, stating, “You’re making the rest of us look bad.”

Overall, the comment section resonated with advice urging the user to embrace a more balanced lifestyle and find joy outside of work.