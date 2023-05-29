This Boy Takes Kitchen Karaoke To Next Level With His Amazing Skills

Apna Bana Le, from Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, which was released last year, continues to enjoy popularity among people. Since then, many have posted creative Reels featuring the song. While some have posted videos of themselves humming the peppy track. But now, a video of a young boy singing ‘apna bana le’ while doing kitchen chores is going viral on social media. The clip, shared on the Instagram account, Sach Kadwa Hai, featured the young boy singing as well as making rotis. The Instagram Reels has now gone viral on the photo and video sharing platform.

“A boy sings “apna bana le” while making roti in the kitchen,” read the text on the clip.

Watch the clip here:

It has so far clocked 30 thousand views and tons of reactions. One of the users said, “Bohot zabardast MashaAllah.” Another reacted, “Thank you so much for sharing.” Along with the heartwarming reactions, people also dropped hilarious comments. “Bhai ne gaane k chakkar roti ko paratha bana dia (Due to the song, the guy has turned roti into parathas,” an individual mocked.

Referring to the rose kept on the shelf, next to the stove, a user said, “Aree rose ko bi fry karna hai kya (Do you have to fry the rose as well?)”

“Woh apna nahi banayegi toh kya hua , mai roti hi bana leta hoo,” read a comment on the post.

Some even called the man, standing behind and rolling out proper round rotis, the “main artist.”

Kitchen karaoke is very popular on Instagram. Last year, a video of a woman singing Pasoori while doing kitchen chores created quite a stir on social media. The woman, Shalini Dubey, was seen singing while chopping onions in her melodious voice. Going by her Instagram bio, she is a singer and performer. “Pasoori in the kitchen. @shreya_dubey2405 captured me while singing in the kitchen …this is my favorite place to sing," Shalini captioned the post.

Watch the video here:

What do you think about the videos?