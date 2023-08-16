This Brazil’s Termite Megacity Is Equivalent To The Size Of Great Britain

Different species of animals construct their houses in a variety of methods. While beavers create dams out of wooden logs, spiders weave cobwebs, and woodpeckers drill holes in tree trunks. Similarly, termites construct mounds out of their own saliva, mixed with soil and dung. One such termite colony in northern Brazil has piqued the interest of researchers and the masses in general. In these barren regions of Brazil, the insects have built a massive termite colony, comprising 200 million mounds, which is close to the size of Grear Britain, reports CNN.

A video of these termite-made mounds has surfaced on the internet, leaving social media users stunned. The YouTube shorts video was shared on the platform by Science Channel. Terming the colony of termites as a “termite megacity” the textual layout in the video shows cynical-shaped mounds erected on the grasslands, some as old as 4000 years, build “more than 2000 years before the rise of the Roman Empire.”

In the video, the researchers added that every year, termites excavate over 50 million tons of soil. They noted that the amount of soil that has been transferred in the pastures to build the high-rise mounds is equivalent to about 4000 great Pyramids of Giza. This further denotes that these seemingly impossible giant structures are built by a single insect species. “These mounds were formed by a single termite species that excavated a massive network of tunnels to allow them to access dead leaves to eat safely and directly from the forest floor,” said Stephen Martin, entomologist and researcher at UK’s University of Salford in a statement, as reported by CNN.

According to a study published in Current Biology, the conical mounds, some of which are up to 10 feet high and visible on Google Earth, remain mostly concealed from visibility at ground level in semiarid, thorny-scrub woods. It demonstrates the immense influence that tiny creatures may have on the surroundings.

As per the researchers, the actual physical constitution of the termite nests is one of several unresolved mysteries today. In fact, the queen chamber of the termite species is yet to be discovered. There is also not much scope for investigating the mounds further because if anyone attempts to dig the ground, the termites would sense danger and switch on their attack mode.