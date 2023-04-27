This Can Only Happen In Bengaluru: Man Works On Laptop Inside A Movie Theatre

To what extreme can work take you? This man in Bengaluru was spotted inside a movie theatre while working on his laptop. The city, dubbed as an IT hub, is home to multiple unconventional start-up stories. Even rickshaw drivers, market vendors, and delivery executives among other professionals often tend to make headlines for their distinctive and pioneering ideas. But all that comes at the cost of being on the go, always. Now, this man’s antics have been deemed relatable by many professionals from Bengaluru. So much so that the footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

“Tell me that you are in Bengaluru without telling me that you are in Bengaluru,” reads the inline caption of the viral footage.

The clip opens to an advertisement playing on the theatre screen before the camera pans to a man in the dark hall. His seat is illuminated with the screen light of his laptop and the man’s plan appears to complete his work while also enjoying a movie for entertainment. “Just when you think you have seen everything, Bengaluru has got something new,” reads the caption of the viral video. Many online users in the comment section have attested to the fact that spotting professionals working randomly on the road or while commuting is not a normal thing in the city.

Watch the video here:

The clip has amassed over 7 lakh likes on Instagram along with hilarious reactions from people on the internet. A user joked, “Every techie be like Who captured my video without my permission,” another added, “He’s just ‘working from home’ and is logged in.” One more claimed, “You will see almost everybody with a laptop on the roads. Namma Bengaluru.” A user theorized, “Deadline aa gayi hogi (His deadline must be close).”

Meanwhile, this person criticised the man for using laptop in the theatre, “Hope he didn’t work during the movie. It is bad when the next person is using even a mobile during a film. Distracts a lot.” A user called it “On-call things,” another dubbed it, “Work from theatre option.”

One more wondered, “How did they allow him to take the laptop.”

