This Canadian Mother Went Into Coma At 29, Woke Up Believing She Was 15

After coming up from a three-week-long coma, a woman from New Brunswick, Canada is the focus of a new documentary that details her loss of memory over the last 13 years. Memory loss and reverting back to a childlike form after an untoward incident is something that we have seen in a lot of fictional works. But a documentary named Losing Yourself, which is being shown on Accessible Media Inc, by Fredericton filmmaker Robert Gow, chronicles the real-life story of 36-year-old Katrina O’Neil whose memory of 13 years of her life had been wiped out seven years ago, reducing her to a childlike state.

Katrina O’Neil suffered a heart attack while playing baseball seven years ago, depriving her of oxygen for 22 minutes. She fell into a coma at the age of only 29, lasting three weeks. She believed she was 15 when she woke up. All memories of her life after the age of 15 had been wiped off her brain, and Katrina, a mother of three was unable to recognise her kids and did not remember giving birth to them.

She only recognized her mother. In an interview earlier, Katrina had spoken about how she got irritated when her family was trying to make her remember them and how she only wanted her mother to be beside her, as her brain was telling her just one thing-that she was a child.

A circumstance like O’Neil’s is uncommon but not unheard of, according to Dr Howard Chertkow, a cognitive neurologist and senior scientist at Rotman Research Institute at Baycrest Centre in Toronto. The disorder is related to the hippocampus, he explained. According to Chertkow, the absence of oxygen likely had an impact on the hippocampus, a sophisticated brain region located in the temporal lobe that is important for memory.

In the last seven years, Katrina has come to acknowledge her kids as her own although much of her 13 years memories still remain lost. Before the accident, Katrina drove a bus. Although she can’t recall her training, she claims that after losing her memory, she has sat in a bus and is familiar with the location of the air brakes and many other functional components.

The maker of the documentary on her Losing Yourself, Robert Gow joined Katrina O’Neil’s sports squad after moving to Fredericton two years prior. Katrina shared her tale with him at a pub one evening, and a few months later, he asked her whether she would be willing to make it public. She gave her consent to the project.