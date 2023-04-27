This Car Buyer Almost Got A Snake Free With His Purchase

Social media is filled with many surprise interactions between humans and animals. In one such incident, shared on Facebook, UK’s Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue received a surprising call a few days ago from a gentleman delivering a car from a dealership to a customer. The driver had pulled over at a service station after noticing a corn snake hanging from the car’s dashboard. An official from the sanctuary went to the scene and attempted to remove the snake from the vehicle, but it had slithered under the seat and into the metalworks, making it impossible to grab.

The sanctuary official convinced the driver to continue driving to a place, where they could remove the seat from the fittings. The rescue team had to remove the carpet, plastic trims, and the passenger side seat to access the snake. The snake had wrapped itself around the electrical looms inside the car’s interior. After much effort, they were finally able to coax the snake out. However, the snake tried to bite Mark during the process. “The snake was very cold and must have been in there for a few days. He’s now doing well and is much more active and has an attitude,” read the post.

Social media users were surprised by the incident and remarked that they would have been scared if a snake suddenly appeared on their dashboard while they were driving. Many lauded the Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue team for coming to the aid of the reptile. A comment read, “Nope, I would have abandoned the car. Was bitten by one just like this years ago, was my mom’s boyfriend’s fault for messing around with it and trying to scare me.”

“Never a dull day then. I cannot imagine seeing a snake on the dashboard suddenly while I was driving,” another user wrote.

Another user commented, “Well done your dad! Gosh a sanctuary with many skills. Thank goodness just a corn snake. Poor driver must have had a shock. Lucky it showed itself where it did. Bet he couldnt believe his luck that a sanctuary was so close. The things you get as standard these days in cars!”

It is still unclear how the snake ended up in the car. The vehicle was at a dealership, where it was valeted before being on the road. It is presumed that the snake hitched a ride at the dealership.

