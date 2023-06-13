This Chhattisgarh Village Performs Marriage Of Gods, Know The Rituals

In every village, a deity is revered and worshipped through unique rituals. In different districts of Chhattisgarh, various Jatras (yatras) are observed, each with its own beliefs. Today, we will delve into the marriage celebration of Thakur Devta, which took place in Bansulidih village in the Mahasamund district. Symbolically, the union of Gautiya Radheshyam Patel and Gautin Heera Patel, both hailing from the town, represent this auspicious affair.

Baiga Pitambar Singh Jagat explained that the village has revered Thakur Devta as its deity since ancient times. To celebrate his marriage, a village assembly is held. Thakur Dev, the village deity, is also believed to protect the children’s welfare. The Baigas conduct a thorough search before Bhatporsi becomes Thakur Dev’s spouse, and only then do Thakur Dev and Bhatporsi tie the wedding knot.

Baiga Pitambar Singh Jagat highlighted that the marriage rituals of deities differ from normal marriages. In human weddings, the significant role of applying turmeric oil is often assigned to the sister or aunt of the bride or groom. Nevertheless, in the case of Thakur Dev’s marriage, unmarried girls are permitted to present turmeric oil. This practice stems from a dream in which Thakur Dev communicated that only unmarried girls should perform this ritual in his marriage.

As per beliefs, the round white stone idols representing Thakur Devta and Bhatporsi are unearthed and taken on a village-wide jatra. Throughout this journey, every villager warmly welcomes the idols by placing an urn in front of their homes, engaging in worship for the well-being and prosperity of the entire village community. The wedding ceremony of Thakur Dev and Bhatporsi spans three days. The first day marks the arrival of the deity, followed by deity worship on the second day and finally, the marriage procession and idol installation takes place on the third day. Due to the prohibition of marriages within the same gotra (clan), Thakur Dev and Bhatporsi are kept in separate households.

Shivprasad Patel, a village committee member, and science lecturer believe that deity marriage’s primary objective is to safeguard the culture and traditions. Hence, the practice is followed to pass it to future generations while fostering unity within the village. In short, deity marriage is an auspicious celebration that brings together all the families of the village and promotes brotherhood and solidarity.