This Chocolate Coke Preparation Is Not What You Think

How much chocolate is enough chocolate? There is no answer to this question among dessert lovers. However, you may not have heard of a dish called chocolate coke. If you think it is another unusual food pairing like the viral chocolate maggi, you’d be pleasantly surprised.

A video of this unique chocolate coke recipe was dropped on Instagram by a page named the Great Indian ASMR on August 14. The video starts with a man opening a bottle of Coca-Cola and pouring its entire content into a glass bowl. Next, he brings three bars of bitter chocolate and cuts them open one by one.

In the following step, the man uses a knife to chop tiny, diagonal pieces of the three chocolate bars. After mincing them, he takes a cooking pan and pours boiling water into it. He uses a separate glass bowl and places it atop the cooking pan. The chopped-up chocolates are added to the glass bowl and stirred well with a whisk leaving a thick, chocolatey paste.

The man then goes on to remove the Coca-Cola label from the plastic bottle, already emptied earlier. Cutting the bottle in half, he pours the chocolate batter into the halved pieces. Next, he uses a milk packet, pouring some of the content into a cone-shaped tool, and adds the milk to the halved bottle pieces. He then cuts open a few Gems packets and adds them to the milk and chocolate mixture. The chocolate, milk, and gems blend is then kept inside a refrigerator for freezing.

Finally, with a paper knife, the man cuts the halved bottle pieces and takes out the chocolate-milk-gems mix, which by then took the shape of the bottle. He then once again attached the Coca-Cola label and cap, turning it into a Coke-shaped chocolate preparation. The man takes one scrumptious bite of the dish and seems to enjoy it.

Social media users heaved a sigh of relief in the comments as unlike what theft thought the man did not mix Coke and chocolate together. While one of them noted, “Got a mini heart attack that he will mix the chocolate in Coca-cola,” another quipped, “Thank God he didn’t boil the coke!” “CocaCola’s CEO wants to know your location,” commented a third individual jokingly.

So far, the video has received over 17.1 million views with more than 1.1 million likes on Instagram. Would you like to try this chocolate coke dish?