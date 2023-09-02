CHANGE LANGUAGE
This Chocolate Coke Preparation Is Not What You Think

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 11:35 IST

Delhi, India

“Thank God he didn't boil the coke,” wrote an Instagram user. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A video of a unique chocolate coke preparation was shared on Instagram. It depicted a man mixing chocolate and gems with milk, and then pouring the concoction into a Coca-Cola bottle for a creative twist.

How much chocolate is enough chocolate? There is no answer to this question among dessert lovers. However, you may not have heard of a dish called chocolate coke. If you think it is another unusual food pairing like the viral chocolate maggi, you’d be pleasantly surprised.

A video of this unique chocolate coke recipe was dropped on Instagram by a page named the Great Indian ASMR on August 14. The video starts with a man opening a bottle of Coca-Cola and pouring its entire content into a glass bowl. Next, he brings three bars of bitter chocolate and cuts them open one by one.

In the following step, the man uses a knife to chop tiny, diagonal pieces of the three chocolate bars. After mincing them, he takes a cooking pan and pours boiling water into it. He uses a separate glass bowl and places it atop the cooking pan. The chopped-up chocolates are added to the glass bowl and stirred well with a whisk leaving a thick, chocolatey paste.

The man then goes on to remove the Coca-Cola label from the plastic bottle, already emptied earlier. Cutting the bottle in half, he pours the chocolate batter into the halved pieces. Next, he uses a milk packet, pouring some of the content into a cone-shaped tool, and adds the milk to the halved bottle pieces. He then cuts open a few Gems packets and adds them to the milk and chocolate mixture. The chocolate, milk, and gems blend is then kept inside a refrigerator for freezing.

Finally, with a paper knife, the man cuts the halved bottle pieces and takes out the chocolate-milk-gems mix, which by then took the shape of the bottle. He then once again attached the Coca-Cola label and cap, turning it into a Coke-shaped chocolate preparation. The man takes one scrumptious bite of the dish and seems to enjoy it.

Social media users heaved a sigh of relief in the comments as unlike what theft thought the man did not mix Coke and chocolate together. While one of them noted, “Got a mini heart attack that he will mix the chocolate in Coca-cola,” another quipped, “Thank God he didn’t boil the coke!” “CocaCola’s CEO wants to know your location,” commented a third individual jokingly.

So far, the video has received over 17.1 million views with more than 1.1 million likes on Instagram. Would you like to try this chocolate coke dish?

