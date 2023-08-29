This Coffin-like Pod Allows Patients To Die By Suicide 'Peacefully' In A Minute

No one wants to die, yet there are times when people decide to end their life due to chronic illness which leads to excruciating pain and suffering. People then demand euthanasia and in some cases, assisted suicide. With technological advancement, just like a sci-fi Hollywood film, a coffin-like pod has been introduced for assisted suicide which could be used for the first time later this year.

Dr Philip Nitschke, who is a controversial euthanasia advocate, has been nicknamed ‘Dr Death’. He has invented the coffin-like pod that will allow a person to commit suicide in a minute. But first, let’s understand the difference between euthanasia and assisted suicide. Euthanasia means a doctor is allowed by law to end a person’s life by a painless means with the permission of the patient and their family. On the other hand, assisted suicide is when a doctor assists a patient in taking their life on request.

In a conversation with Daily Mail, Dr Philip Nitschke said that they are ready to use it and have been talking to several people who want to be the first to use it. He also claimed that his device would give people the chance to end their lives in a “peaceful way". Pro-life groups have warned that the 3-D printed Sarco Pod “glamorises suicide".

The pod was created at a cost of between $4,000 and $8,000 (Rs 3.30 lakh and Rs 66.10 lakh). The doctor revealed that the pod is in the final stages of being prepared for use in Switzerland. Since 1942, assisted suicide has been legalised in the country.

The pod is a portable device that can be operated by users from the inside and works by reducing internal oxygen levels. “The person will climb into the machine, they will be asked three questions and they will answer verbally- ‘Who are you?’, ‘Where are you?’ and ‘Do you know what happens if you press the button?’” said Dr Nitshcke.

He also mentioned that if they answer those questions verbally, the software then switches the power on so that the button can then be pressed. Following this, they will die very quickly. He mentioned that with one climb into Sarco, the oxygen level is 21 per cent but after they press the button it would take 30 seconds for the oxygen to drop to less than 1 per cent. Currently, the pod can be only used in Switzerland.

To use the pod, one has to be a member of Exit International which is headed by Dr Nitschke and costs $100 (Rs 8,263) to sign up. But under Swiss law, anyone trying to end their life must have the mental capacity to do so.