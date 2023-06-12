This Company Has No Managers in New Policy and its Productivity Has Increased By 20%

In order to boost productivity in times of quiet quitting, a company has introduced a very new type of management style. Virtual assistant platform, Times Etc, has gotten rid of the traditional managers. Instead, they are embracing the concept of coaching and the results are impressive. The decision was made after listening to their employees’ needs. As a part of this new concept, they replaced their managers with coaches, each responsible for a team of six employees.

These coaches have just one focus, which is, to help their employees maximise productivity and achieve their full potential. The coaches are empowering their team by various methods, including, close mentorship, feedback, and

guidance.

While speaking to Moneycontrol, a team said, “We started asking the people we were hiring what they needed from a manager. What stood out was how the list they gave us – goal-setting, feedback, personal and professional development opportunities, autonomy – sounded much more like they needed a coach, rather than a manager."

The decision was made after Gallup’s annual survey on employee engagement revealed some troubling statistics. In 2022, the employee engagement was at a seven-year low as only a third of workers reported feeling engaged at work.

However, with this new step, a lot has changed. A team revealed, “Our coaches are there to act as a first port of call when challenges arise. But instead of directing from above, the focus is on empowering and supporting the employee to find their own way forward."

Ever since these changes have been implemented, Time Etc consistently ranks in the top 1% of teams worldwide in Gallup’s employee engagement survey.

