This Company Is Looking For Volunteers To Face 8 Hours Of Midge Bites

APS biocontrol, a company that makes midge repellent, is looking for volunteers to participate in a unique trial. The experiment will involve a person standing outdoors for up to eight hours, testing the effectiveness of a new product. 10 candidates are expected to participate, with each exposing both of their arms. One arm will be treated with the repellent, while the other will be left as it is. The aim is to count the number of midges that land on each arm, which will help them understand the repellent’s efficiency. These tiny insects often trouble hikers and campers in Scotland during summer. The trial is being conducted by APS Biocontrol, the maker of Smidge repellent and it is scheduled to take place in the Inveraray area of Argyll and Bute next week.

Dr Allison Blackwell from APS in a conversation with BBC claimed that although the volunteers will experience some insect bites, it’ll be manageable. She further explained, “When a midge lands on your skin, it kind of wanders around before it starts to bite. So at that point, one of the staff running the project will take that insect off, so you get very few bites to be honest."

Midges can survive in wet and warm environments, they typically hatch twice during the Scottish summer. However, Blackwell shared that their numbers have decreased lately due to the drier and warmer conditions in recent years.

While camping in the region, a professional wildlife photographer, James Roddie, had a personal encounter with a swarm of midges, which he captured on video.

Talking about the experiment conducted by APS Biocontrol, he said, “I personally wouldn’t want to take part in a test, simply as I spend a lot of my working life dealing with midges anyway. Midges can add an extra layer of complication for outdoor photography shoots and jobs. They can make things quite uncomfortable, even whilst wearing a midge net and using repellent."

Dr Allison Blackwell mentioned that there are a lot of people taking an interest and want to take part in the study.

“It’s probably because we are paying people. But a lot of people are actually fascinated by midges anyway, so people will come out because they want to see what’s going on,” she adds.

The company is currently looking out for volunteers aged 18 and above, both men and women, to participate in the trial.

As per Britannica, midges can be generally found near ponds or streams in the evening, flying in swarms and producing a humming sound.