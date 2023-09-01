This Cosmic Whirlpool Captured By NASA's James Webb Telescope Is Brilliant

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has obtained a spectacular new image of the Whirlpool galaxy NGC 5194, better known as M51. The M51 is also renowned for its remarkable features. James Webb Space Telescope is a space telescope created exclusively for infrared astronomy. Due to their high sensitivity and high-resolution sensors, they can view objects that are distant, old, or faint for the Hubble Space Telescope. The magnificent grandeur of the galaxy has previously been photographed by the rusty and outdated Hubble Space Telescope but the JWST was responsible for capturing the latest image in infrared light.

As per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the galactic portrait is a composite image that combines information from Webb’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) and Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam). The brilliant pictorial illustration of the Whirpool galaxy was dropped on the official Instagram account of NASA. “This observation was taken as part of the FEAST (Feedback in Emerging extrAgalactic Star clusTers) program, which aims to discover and study stellar nurseries in galaxies beyond our own Milky Way,” read a part of the caption.

The dark red areas in the image capture the filamentary, and warm dust that permeates the galaxy’s medium. While the orange and yellow colours highlight the regions of ionized gas created by the recently formed star clusters, the red regions display the reprocessed light from complex molecules building on dust grains. Stellar feedback has a profound impact on the galactic medium, resulting in intricate webs of brilliant knots and vast dark bubbles.

The European Space Agency informed that M51 is located in the constellation Canes Venatici, around 27 million light-years from Earth. Its connection with its close neighbor, the dwarf galaxy NGC 5195, is strained. Interactions between these two galaxies have made their galactic neighbors one of the more extensively researched galaxy pairings in the night sky.

Not only space enthusiasts but the general masses were also impressed by the unique, infrared Whirlpool galaxy NGC 5194 picture and reacted to the images in the comments. While one of them expressed, “That’s the most amazing picture I’ve ever seen,” another quipped, “The universe is not a coincidence but a computer program.” “And people think there’s only life on earth. LoL. The universe is huge. There are probably millions of beings out there that like us are unable to travel far away,” came a third remark.

