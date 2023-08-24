This Country Arrested Real Estate Agent For Selling House To Pet Dog

Property deals are usually done by humans, under the guidance of a real estate director. But, in a strange turn of events, the Iraninan police authorities have taken a real estate agency head into custody after a video of him selling an apartment to a dog went viral on social media. Yes, you read that right. The video footage captures an Iranian couple signing a property transfer contract with their pet dog, named Chester. The video has been widely circulated across various media platforms. According to reports, it has also sparked outrage among Iranian natives for certain ingrained cultural beliefs, pertaining to pet ownership and legal rights of pets in Iran.

Iran International English tweeted the recorded visual footage on August 21 which has received numerous reactions from social media users in the comments. The tweet revealed that not only was the real estate head arrested but his real estate firm was also shut down. “A real estate agency has been shut down and its owner arrested in Iran after a video went viral of the property agency transferring the ownership of an apartment to a dog upon the dog owner’s request,” the caption read.

Iran International English tweeted the recorded visual footage on August 21

The video opened with the dog’s owners having a discussion with the real estate head, presumably at his office. Once the contract papers were placed on the table, the woman helped their furry companion by placing its paws on an ink pad, following which the dog was made to stamp his paw prints on the papers, indicating that the deal was sealed. Chester— the dog was made to be the owner of the property.

According to a report by the Iranian Students’ News Agency, the couple decided to give the apartment’s ownership rights to their pet dog because they had no heirs. The reports added that the police have started conducting a formal inquiry into the incident. According to Reza Tabar, the deputy prosecutor general, the couple’s actions of selling the flat to a dog, might be an attempt to “normalise the violation of the society’s moral values" and bears no legal connotations.

According to reports in Money Control, although dog ownership is not explicitly prohibited under Iranian legislation, the prevailing cultural standards and religious convictions have created a negative impression surrounding dogs that they must be unclean. Similar views are prevalent among Islamic nations, which reportedly forbid keeping dogs as pets. Such acts of keeping dogs as pets or petting them have been continuously discouraged by conservative religious authorities.