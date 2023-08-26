In many countries worldwide, men continue to hold positions of power, sometimes leading to the subjugation of women. However, societal attitudes have evolved over time, and men and women now collaborate closely in various domains. Women have even surpassed men in certain areas. Nonetheless, there are nations still where female leadership prevails and some instances where men experience mistreatment. In such cases, men’s roles are diminished, and they’re subjected to servitude, including actions like cleaning women’s sandals using their tongues.

The nation known as the Other World Kingdom, guided by the principle of ‘Women over Men’, is hailed as the most advanced globally. This country was formed in 1996 following its secession from the Czech Republic. Governed entirely by women, it boasts Queen Patricia-1 as its ruling monarch. Possessing its unique currency, police establishment, and passports, this nation hasn’t been officially recognised as a sovereign state by other countries. It exclusively comprises female inhabitants, with men excluded from citizenship eligibility.

The Other World Kingdom operates under distinctive regulations compared to other nations. To attain citizenship, individuals are required to serve as slaves in the queen’s palace for a minimum of 5 days, adhering unquestioningly to her commands. Visitors from foreign lands must craft a sofa for the queen as a symbolic gesture. Additionally, consuming alcohol necessitates pouring it on the mistress’s feet before the male slave can partake. The queen possesses full authority to establish rules and laws as she sees fit.

Queen Patricia-1 has established certain criteria for women seeking citizenship in the nation. These include having at least one male servant, reaching a consensual relationship age, spending a minimum of five days in the queen’s palace and adhering to all regulations of the Other World Kingdom. Women who secure citizenship enjoy the freedom to travel within the 7.4-acre country. It boasts amenities like a 250-meter oval track, a small lake, green fields, various buildings, a swimming pool, a restaurant and the Wanda Nightclub. However, it’s noteworthy that the nation also has dungeons and torture facilities for detainment purposes.