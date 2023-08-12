This Country Tops The List Of Alcohol Consumption In The World, India On Number...

Around the globe, the allure of alcohol draws in many, with evenings spent at taverns becoming a favoured pastime for countless individuals. This seemingly harmless trend, however, often spirals into addiction in various nations. Today, we delve into an eye-opening revelation that sheds light on a country where ordinary citizens are pouring a staggering amount - Rs 66 lakh - solely into alcohol consumption. The implications of this recent study are nothing short of astonishing.

Taking centre stage in this report is the European nation of Belarus, a place where alcohol consumption has reached unprecedented heights. On average, each consumes a mind-boggling 178 wine bottles or roughly 17.5 litres of alcohol per year. To put things in perspective, India’s per capita alcohol consumption in 2016 stood at a modest 5.7 litres. The spotlight now shifts to another country - Britain.

In 2020, alcohol consumption in India reached approximately five billion litres and is projected to increase to around 6.21 billion litres by 2024 and it occupies 103rd rank in the world.

According to a comprehensive study conducted by Alcohol Change UK, the lifetime expenditure on alcohol for every British drinker is a jaw-dropping £62,899, equivalent to around Rs 66.28 lakh. This astounding figure has prompted both surprise and introspection, as people start to question the cumulative impact of their drinking habits.

One individual, a 41-year-old woman, was particularly struck by these revelations. As she pondered over the report’s findings, she began to examine her history of alcohol consumption. To her astonishment, she discovered that over the past 15 years, her spending on alcohol amounted to an astonishing £57,000, roughly Rs 60 lakh.

Her story resonates with many. Like countless others, her initiation into alcohol consumption began during her teenage years, pooling funds with friends to afford budget-friendly cider bottles. However, as time went on, her relationship with alcohol evolved, and her consumption escalated during her twenties.

What’s remarkable about this woman’s narrative is her candid admission of how she maximized deals such as two-for-one drink offers at the student bar, effectively spending less than £20 per night. Initially, her drinking was confined to three days a week, a habit that ultimately snowballed into daily indulgence. The financial impact was undeniable - her alcohol expenses often exceeded what she allocated for groceries. Her dedication to drinking even led to missed classes due to lingering hangovers.

Intriguingly, her story isn’t unique. This pattern of behaviour, characterized by frequent parties and social gatherings centred around alcohol, has become a norm among British youth. Some individuals go to the extent of befriending wealthier acquaintances to sustain their drinking habits. Astonishingly, a significant portion of the alcohol consumed in the country is not even domestically produced. While Italy leads the pack in wine production, followed by Spain and France, these nations d not exhibit the same level of consumption as the British.