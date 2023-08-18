This Crow Parody Video Leaves Internet In Splits: ‘Batman Got Competition’

Capturing the hearts of social media users is not an easy task, but some creators have managed to carve a niche for themselves with their engaging content. One such content creator, Ankur Agarwal, has been making waves across the internet with his relatable videos. In a recent post, Agarwal shared a POV-style clip as he transformed into an Indian crow, dressed in complete black attire. Pretending to be a crow, he adds his humorous touch to the popular tale about crows. He is seen asking someone to add water to a bowl or else he’ll drink water by adding pebbles.

Further in the video, he expertly imitates the movements of the bird.

Sharing the video, Ankur Wrote, “Just Indian crow.”

Ever since Ankur Agarwal shared the video on Instagram, it has gone viral, amassing over 6 million views. Social media users shared their hilarious responses, with some comparing him with the iconic superhero, Batman.

A user wrote, “Janvaro ko bhi ni chora duggal sahab ne. (Duggal sir didn’t even spare the animals).”

Another wrote, “Now bro has entered Animal Kingdom too. Job’s in danger.”

“Crow Preet Singh from Punjab,” a comment read.

Another appreciating Ankur’s video wrote, “Content creation at its peak.”

A person wrote, “Batman got a competition,” while a user shared, “Official batman.”

A reply read, “Bhai tu toh allrounder hai yaar. (Brother, you are an all-rounder).”

Previously, Ankur shared numerous relatable videos, transforming himself into various roles such as a watchman, shop owner, guest, tea vendor, saree salesman and many others.

His video showing the lives of farmers resonated deeply with his followers. Through the clips, he portrays the challenges they face by showcasing the various tasks they do daily. The video starts with him spreading fertilisers in the fields, followed by a scene of him starting the engine with his hands. The various scenarios touched the hearts of many that highlighted the struggles and hard work of farmers.

“Our Indian Kisaan,” he captioned.

The video has garnered more than 5 million views and over 1 million likes, along with appreciative comments.