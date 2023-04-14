This 'Cutlery' Band’s Take On Akshay Kumar's Tere Naina Is Creativity At Its Peak

Social media has turned out to be a great platform for singers to express their talent. That’s why, when a boy band shared their take on a Bollywood song, the result immediately impressed the users and now, it has gone viral. Labeled as The Nineteen, the group of three boys has collected quite a fan following on Instagram through their singing performances. However, the latest one is pretty unique as they have utilised spoons, knives, spatula, bowl, ball, and a container as the instruments for their latest rendition. They played the Tere Naina song from Chandni Chowk to China film, featuring Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone.

This video soon became a hit among music lovers. It has garnered around 2.8 million views and over 20 thousand likes. Among the three, one guy is seen playing the guitar. They all showcase their singing skills one by one.

Check the new version of the Tere Naina song here:

Comments for the boy band’s magical experiment flooded their post. One response read: “Super creative you all are.” A highly impressed social media user wrote, “You people are real gems.” Another comment read, “You’ll nailed it. Superb.” A person who was totally caught off guard by this version wrote, “You guys nailed it, was not expecting this but you just did magical job.” A fan of the band commented, “Outstanding as always.”

A few days ago, a man garnered praise on social media for singing Kesariya from Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra. The twist was that he sang it in seven different languages on command. The guy named Snehdeep Singh Kalsi left everyone mesmerised by switching languages between Hindi, Telugu, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Punjabi and Malayalam while crooning the song. This amazing clip was shared by entrepreneur Anand Mahindra on Twitter. The caption of the tweet read, “Here’s evidence that the first clip of Snehdeep Singh Kalsi was no fluke and that he really has language skills… He passed this test brilliantly. Once again, in a polarised world, it’s so comforting to hear voices that are unifying.”

Here’s evidence that the first clip of ⁦@SnehdeepSK⁩ was no fluke & that he really has language skills.. He passed this test brilliantly. Once again, in a polarised world, it’s so comforting to hear voices that are unifying… pic.twitter.com/hhwYxc7sLN— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 8, 2023

It is indeed heartwarming to see the raw talent getting their due on public platforms. Coming back to The Nineteen, what was your reaction to the melody?

