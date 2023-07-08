This Cycling Helmet Inflates and Deflates to Fit in Your Pocket

Innovations designed to protect cyclists are proliferating. One of the latest is an inflatable helmet, which has the dual advantage of being particularly impact-resistant and easy to carry around. A German startup called Inflabi recently presented a novel concept for a particularly practical bicycle helmet. Currently still at the prototype stage, but now patented, it combines different air chambers which, when inflated, are claimed to provide effective head protection in the event of an impact. The startup even claims that its concept absorbs up to four times more energy than a traditional foam-based helmet.

The helmet has been designed to fit anyone’s head size, and can be inflated and deflated in a matter of seconds. What’s more, the fact that this helmet takes up minimal space could encourage cyclists who are used to riding without a helmet to finally come around to the idea of using one, which is essential for their safety.

This concept is similar to that already offered by the French startup Bumpair, with its inflatable helmet featuring a highly resistant textile structure and pressurized air designed to effectively protect the head. According to the manufacturer, this helmet is up to eight times more protective than a traditional helmet.

Protecting the heads of cyclists and scooter riders is inspiring many designers and engineers. The French startup OBH recently unveiled a prototype for its future helmet for bike and scooter riders. The idea is to be able to attach this expanded polypropylene helmet to the bike or scooter using a dedicated, connected base. That way, you’ll have no excuse not to wear a helmet, and you’ll be able to get around more safely.