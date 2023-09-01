This Dance Performance On Rangilo Maro Dholna Is Viral Material

There is something special about finding videos that can make you bawl your eyes out or leave you in stitches in the vast realm of the internet. Among the plethora of content, dance videos have recently taken social media by storm, becoming a trendsetter and winning hearts. Be it individuals showcasing their skills on classical tunes or recreating a Bollywood track, such videos often tend to go viral. Now, one such video is currently doing the rounds on the internet shows two women flaunting their on-fleek dance moves to the beats of the Dholna song from the film Thakshak. Needless to say, their performance has left social media users in complete awe.

The video was dropped by Kanishtha Sharma, who claims to be a dancer by profession on Instagram on August 16. She was accompanied by her dance partner Manavi Panwar- also a dancer, as claimed by Manavi’s Instagram bio. The duo were dressed in almost similar-looking outfits. While Kanishtha donned a full-sleeved, lime green crop top and a pair of ripped black flared jeans, Manavi wore a full-sleeved, greyish blue crop top that he teamed up with ripped, black denim joggers. “Tag your dance partner”, captioned Kanishtha on the post.

The video opens with the two talented women coming into the frame quite seamlessly from opposite directions and almost instantly embarking on dance to the Dholna song. The duo seemed to let go of any shyness, performing in front of the camera with unbridled energy and enthusiasm. With their adept moves and perfect synchronisation to the foot-tapping music, Kanishtha and Manavi surely managed to hook us with their performance. While the original song, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shubha Mudgal had a classical touch to it, the two skilful women brought a contemporary vibe to the otherwise groovy track.

Social media users were left speechless at the brilliant dance cover by Kanishtha Sharma and Manavi Panwar, reacting to the video in the comment section. “I love the energy,” lauded one user. “The energy and the beauty you both hold,” noted another. A third individual seemed to love the duo’s “coordination” and appreciate it. One of the users turned a little nostalgic as they commented, “Brought back memories. Did group dance on this song when I was in 5th standard. Our group came 3rd but still it was fun.”

So far, the video has garnered over 3.7 million views on Instagram.