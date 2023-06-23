This Deleted Scene From SRK’s 'Swades' Has Become Fans' 'Favourite Flirt Moment'

Swades is considered to be one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most critically-acclaimed films. He played the character of scientist Mohan Bhargava and was paired alongside Gayatri Joshi, who played the role of Gita. Now, even after all these years, a Twitter user took to the micro blogging site and shared a deleted scene from the movie. The scene highlights the chemistry between both of these characters.

In the clip, Mohan can be seen explaining to Kaveri Amma how he was attacked by a cat. In this, he is lowkey referring to Gita. Both of them can be seen exchanging flirtatious eye contacts. “[deleted scene] I guess my favorite flirt moment between Geeta and Mohan is one The Powers that Be decided to not include in the film. I’m not sulking, you are,” wrote the Twitter user while sharing the scene. Have a look:

[deleted scene] I guess my favorite flirt moment between Geeta and Mohan is one The Powers that Be decided to not include in the film. I’m not sulking, you are. Shah Rukh Khan (as Mohan Bhargava)Movie: SwadesFace: Flirtatious / Playful Release Date: 2004Source: Blu-Ray… pic.twitter.com/nnsmwc63ck — Maleika E. A. - srk1000faces (@srk1000faces) June 22, 2023

Since being uploaded, the clip has gathered over 32K views. “They should have kept it. I anyways felt that they did not give enough moments to this relationship. So this would have established more ground,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This is so good,why do they delete this,Mohan and Geeta moments in the film looked so genuine,grounded and pure The Chemistry is just.”

Meanwhile, another deleted scene surfaced from the movie. It sheds some light on the life story of Kaveri Amma. One of the fan pages dedicated to SRK shared the deleted scene on Twitter. The clip begins with the lead characters, Mohan and Gita discussing Kaveri Amma. Mohan speaks fondly of the elderly woman’s motherly nature and how she takes care of everyone. Gita replies that life is indeed confusing, and sometimes big troubles, help people become stronger, physically and mentally. Mohan seems visibly confused, and Gita then narrates about Kaveri Amma’s past, where she was married off at the age of 9 while her groom was only 12.

