This Dog Just Earned A Guinness World Record For Putting Coins In Piggy Bank

Leo, a remarkable 4-year-old cocker spaniel from Scotland, has accomplished a feat that has left dog lovers in awe. This talented canine has claimed the Guinness World Record for the “Most coins deposited into a piggy bank by a dog in one minute" by successfully placing a staggering 23 coins inside a piggy bank. Guinness World Record shared that the record-breaking event took place at the Logie Durno Village Hall in Pitcaple, Scotland, on February 24. It was not an easy journey to achieve this record. Leo’s owner, Emily Anderson, shared the exciting news on Instagram and expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported them throughout the process.

She posted a heartwarming picture of Leo proudly posing with his Guinness World Record certificate, accompanied by a caption that read, “Leo has some very special news to share… he is now officially a Guinness World Record holder! He managed to put 23 10p coins in his piggy bank in 1 minute! Thank you to everyone who helped make it happen - there is a mammoth amount of paperwork and evidence required!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Anderson (@trickspaniel)

Soon, dog enthusiasts and admirers of extraordinary achievements are celebrating his remarkable talent. Leo has not only left a pawprint in the record books but has also inspired others to believe in the limitless potential of our beloved canine friends. “Aw. Congratulations everybody. Only just seeing this. You’re so smart, Leo,” read a comment.

“Wow! That is speed! Leo just raised the bar high! Congratulations and well done!” a user commented.

Another user wrote, “Good job Leo… At least he has now been recognized for how clever he actually is… well done!”

This is not the only fur companion that has broken a world record. Zoey from Louisiana, USA, has a tongue that has earned her a prestigious spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. This remarkable Labrador and German Shepherd mix has officially claimed the title for the “Longest Tongue on a Dog" with a tongue measuring 12.7 cm or 5 inches in length.

Zoey loves to fetch and swim. Coincidentally, she has the world’s longest tongue on a dog!https://t.co/2jvoSbvga9— Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 2, 2023

Zoey’s tongue is an astonishing two and a half times longer than her nose.