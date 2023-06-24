This Duo’s Energetic Dance Will Make You Go ‘Ooh La La’

Social media has given individuals a platform to showcase their diverse talents through videos. From singing to makeup and culinary skills, people are utilizing different social media platforms to exhibit their amazing talents. Amongst the indefinite categories, dancing videos have gained remarkable popularity. One such video making rounds on the internet features a woman and her dance partner dishing out energetic moves. The duo dances to the beats of the popular song Ooh La La from the film The Dirty Picture. The popular song, featuring vocacls by Bappi Lahiri and Shreya Ghoshal, was enacted by Naseeruddin Shah and Vidya Balan

The caption of the video states, “Bheeg Gaya Dil Yeh Mera (My heart got drenched)”

Watch:

Posted on June 7, the video got viral with over 1.8 million views and the count is still increasing. Many users commented on the video. One user commented, “Awesome moves.” Another comment read, “Amazing moves just love it keep it up guys…very nice.” “Love the energy of you too,” stated another.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal’s dance moves to the catchy Punjabi track Obsessed had taken the internet by storm. Since then, many people are following his dance moves. A man from the United States did the same. He recreated Vicky Kaushal’s iconic hook steps, and people showed immense appreciation for his moves.

Ricky Pond, widely known as the US dancing dad, got inspiration from the actor’s dance and meticulously followed each step. He shared his video on his Instagram handle, accompanied by a caption “So many of you were obsessed with getting me to do here’s My recreation of Vicky Kaushal viral Obsessed dance and I hope you’re obsessed.” The video quickly garnered attraction, accumulating an impressive 227k views in a short span of time. His post received over 17,000 likes, highlighting the positive reception and engagement from viewers.

Users appreciated his dance moves and shared insights in the comments section. A user said, “Good job Ricky." While another user asked him to settle in India, saying, “You are almost an Indian now… You should settle here." “That’s crazy… Love from India" commented another. Many users also tagged Vicky Kaushal in the comments section.