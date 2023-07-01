This E-bike Brings ChatGPT Along For the Ride

The first intelligent electric bike with voice interaction powered by ChatGPT has recently been unveiled. This is a major first, enabling cyclists to chat with their bikes, whether to get practical information about their route or advice on how to improve their performance.

This e-bike, called the Urtopia Fusion, was designed by the industrial designer Hartmut Esslinger. Made almost entirely from carbon fiber, it is the first bike to integrate ChatGPT directly.

The various models currently offered for sale by Urtopia are already ultra-connected. These bikes have access to data from platforms such as Apple Health and Strava, for live monitoring of the user’s performance. In fact, the integration of health data from the Apple Watch makes it possible to monitor changes in the cyclist’s heart rate and automatically adjust the power delivered by the e-bike, for less effort and greater comfort. And with Strava, cyclists can easily share their latest rides on social networks.

But the integration of ChatGPT boosts these possibilities. From a practical point of view, AI enables the rider to communicate with the bike via a synthetic voice that reads out ChatGPT’s responses, for real-time assistance based on individual needs. Here, the famous AI chatbot can help discover nearby places of interest, as well as define routes to a specific location. Using health data and route history, cyclists can also ask the chatbot to create a personalized training program. They can even get answers about the maintenance and repair of their bike.

It should be noted that the Hong-Kong-based manufacturer previously made the news this year by unveiling Chord, a model equipped with a fingerprint reader for securely unlocking the bike’s on-board system. This will also feature on the Fusion.