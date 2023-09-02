This Elderly Woman In Telangana Has Only Eaten Chalk Pieces In 15 Years

Have you ever craved non-edible items like ice, mud, eraser, or chalk for that matter? According to specialists, iron deficiency is the reason why people have such cravings. Somewhat similar seems to be the reason in the case of an elderly woman Mallava who has eaten only chalk pieces for the past 15 years.

According to reports, Mallava hails from Bandankal village, located in Mustabad Mandal, Telangana. People who have heard this incident are shocked to the core. This article illustrates how she started eating the chalk pieces and whether she has faced any health consequences for the same or not.

This all started when Mallava was returning home after finishing her work in her field to have lunch. The moment she was going to consume lunch, she noticed that the food was filled with insects. She decided to skip the food and saw the chalk pieces. She stumbled upon the idea of satisfying her hunger by eating chalk pieces and soon it became a habit for her. She started to eat chalk and consumed water from a nearby well. This has become a routine schedule for Mallava and she prefers to skip the food for chalk pieces and water from the well.

Chalk pieces are something that humans don’t eat in the normal course and there will be some or other health complications if someone indulges in eating them. Surprisingly, Mallava, quite elderly in age, has not suffered any health ailment till now having eaten the chalk pieces for fifteen years now. In fact, Mallava said that she faced problems while trying to have normal food. She faced stomach ache and due to this problem didn’t consume the remaining food. She again shifted her dietary preferences to eating chalk and drinking the water borrowed from the well.

Medical professionals are also quite amazed at this discovery. Dr Mahesh Rao said that he has not witnessed such cases before. Rao added that he needed to examine the woman with the help of an ultrasound. According to Rao, it is indeed surprising, that a woman has been able to live only by eating the chalk pieces.