This European Village Has 58-character Name And We Bet You Can't Pronounce It

There are different locations, cities and small towns in the world with attributes that set them apart from the rest. Be it their scenic beauty, unique local culture or history, it is always interesting to get to know about new places. One particular village in the countryside of Europe is such that you may not be even able to pronounce its name properly while speaking about it. Yes, that is because this village has a total of 58 characters in its name and is considered the place with the longest name in Europe.

To make things simpler for people, this village is called Llanfairpwll, but its real name is lanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch. You can stop trying to pronounce it now because only a handful in the world really can.

This small village is situated near the Menai Strait in Wales and visitors are greeted with a signboard which contains its full name. The modern community is located inside the bounds of a mediaeval township known originally as Pwllgwyngyll, which translates to “the pool of the white hazels". The name Pwllgwyngyll was first mentioned as “Piwllgunyl" in an ecclesiastical valuation carried out in the 1250s for the Bishop of Norwich.

It was one of the two townships that made up the parish, the other being Treforion. As early as the middle of the 16th century, Leland’s Itinerary mentions the parish as Llanfair y Pwllgwyngyll. The addition of the township name to the church’s name would have helped to set the parish apart from the numerous other Mary-related locations in Wales.

In an effort to make the village a commercial and tourist destination, longer variations of the name are believed to have been used for the first time in the 19th century. The current lengthy name was reportedly made up in 1869 as a PR gimmick to make the station the longest name of any British railway station.

Sir John Morris-Jones asserts that a local tailor came up with the name. With this spelling, the Menai Strait’s Swellies whirlpool and the surrounding island’s little chapel dedicated to St. Tysilio are also mentioned. Rather than being influenced by any local characteristics, the final -gogogoch (“red cave") is said to have been an addition inspired by the Cardiganshire parish of Llandysiliogogo.

As the longest word to appear in a published cryptic crossword, the village name was submitted to Guinness World Records after being used by compiler Roger Squires in 1979.