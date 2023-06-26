This Family Will Pay You Over Rs 1 Crore To Look After Their Dogs

A family living in the UK posted a job offer for a full-time dog sitter with a salary of $127,227 (over Rs 1 crore) a year. The intriguing job requires a highly experienced individual to provide care and attention to their two dogs. The full-time nanny would reside with the family in Knightsbridge, Central London and even accompany the pets on vacations. Responsibilities included organising playdates, managing food supplies, scheduling vet appointments and maintaining overall well-being. The job advertisement, originally posted by Fairfax and Kensington, a private staff recruitment agency in London, captured the attention of many.

Recruiter George Dunn has revealed that it is the first time his agency has posted a dog-nanny job, and the response has been overwhelming. Since the job listing was posted last week, it has attracted nearly 400 potential candidates.

In a conversation with Kennedy News, George Dunn told, “The salary connected to it is pretty unheard of. Even as a vet, you’d be struggling to earn that amount of money. The clients are billionaires looking for best-in-class service, so when it comes to their dogs, they’re happy to pay. When money is no object, people want the best, and you attract the best with the best salary.”

Dunn described the desired candidate as someone who is “not too big of a character and is good at blending into the background." They should also know when to step forward and fulfill their duties.

The deleted job posting on the website also stated that applicants must be willing to work irregular hours, including evenings, weekends and holidays to meet the dogs’ needs and adjust with the family’s schedule. Additionally, the ideal candidate should handle sensitive information in a highly confidential manner.

“There’s six weeks off per year, but when you’re dealing with these sorts of clients, if they want to go to Monaco tomorrow, you’d be on a private jet flying with those dogs. You really do need to drop everything and be there when they call and leave your private life on the back burner,” George Dunn added.

George Dunn chose not to provide any information regarding the breed of the dogs.