This Family's Idea To Preserve 95-Year-Old Grandma's Stories Is Winning Internet

Grandparents are the family’s greatest treasure, they’re the keepers of one’s culture and also take on the role of imparting wisdom. But the unfortunate emotion of not feeling important to anyone often grips the elderly. Battling old age making sense of what they have left to offer the world tends to become difficult, but this family found a unique way to remind their 95-year-old grandmother of how much she is loved and cherished. A viral thread circulating on Twitter chronicles the story of an Indian family who hired a ghostwriter to document their granny’s real-life tales. The hired writer met the elderly woman on a weekly basis for two years.

“The process brought my grandmother immense joy—the result will bring my family joy for years to come," said the Twitter user. The weekly sessions began soon after the end of pandemic lockdowns in India. Depending on the 95-year-old woman’s energy, the sessions would last for an hour or less. Most of the conversations were transcribed in the elderly’s own words with only a few stylistic improvements from the writer. It didn’t take long for the weekly meetings to become a beautiful ritual that the grandma began looking forward to.

“During a time when there wasn’t much to look forward to because of COVID lockdowns and a diminished social life, my grandmother looked forward to these sessions. They made her feel important again—such a powerful thing at her age," the user added. Soon after documenting the stories, the family began editing the materials to convert them into a book. Chapters were named after special people and the entire family also got involved in adding photos to her stories. “The book is almost complete. We will have enough copies made so that all of her family can have a copy to remember her by when she is gone. I really believe everyone should do this," the Twitter user concluded.

The unique idea of the family ended up amassing a thunderous response on the social media platform. Reacting to the viral thread, a user commented, “This is one of the coolest ideas I’ve seen on this platform bar none."

Another wrote, “Nothing is more beautiful than making your grandparents feel that you are blessed to have them, how their support helped you overcome difficulties. As you always say- Life is damn short, spend time with your loved ones."

One more added, “This is a great idea. Having those stories and memories will be so valuable.

Meanwhile, a section also appeared to be completely sold by the idea confirming they’d try it out with their family members.