This Farewell Dance By ‘Desi Girls’ Is Packed With Energy Punch

Farewell events hold a special place in the hearts of every student. The day is all about singing, dancing, and remembering all the good memories spent with your friends. One video of such a celebration is now going viral on social media. The video features two students delivering an energetic dance performance with synchronised movements, choreography, and expressions. The sheer energy and enthusiasm in the performance will make you dance along with them.

The video was shared on YouTube along with a caption that read, “Finally, it’s out here! We dreamt of it for years and it came out better than we ever thought it would. Thank you so much for all your love. Aditi and Ritika."

The dance begins with the song Desi Girl from the movie Dostana, followed by the energetic beats of the track Kala Chashma from Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Baar Baar Dekho. The duo then gracefully moves on to the tunes of Aankhein Khuli from the movie Mohabbatein, followed by Chammak Challo, Gori Gori, and Munda Kukkad Kamal Da. Their mesmerising act concluded with the moves to the song OH Ho Ho Ho-Ishq Tera Tadpave. The entire performance is a celebration of joy, skill, and sheer passion for dance, leaving the viewers enthralled and entertained.

Watch the full video of their farewell dance here:

The video has attained more than 490,000 views and some notable comments from the YouTube audience.

Reacting to the video, a person who probably was part of the audience, wrote, “The most adorable duet I’ve ever seen, and of course, real mein dekhne mein toh mere ko bhi goosebumps aa gaye the (in real life, we got goosebumps on watching the video) and the selection of songs and steps was on point! Literally."

Another user mentioned, “Amazing song selection and superbly executed."

“I just searched for this video on YouTube because I saw it in Instagram reels and felt nice so just searched for full video," read a reply.

Many individuals also said that the performance was outstanding.