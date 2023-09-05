This Father-Daughter Dance To Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana Shows True Meaning Of Pyaar And Dosti

The internet is a treasure trove of wedding dance videos, but there’s one father-daughter performance that’s stealing hearts like no other. This delightful duo decided to groove to the beats of Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana from the Bollywood classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and their dance has become a sensation online. Their cute dance moves and adorable expressions not only surprised the wedding guests but also left social media viewers utterly enchanted.

The video kicks off with a little girl standing beside her father, who is on his knees. As the clip unfolds, this adorable duo steals the spotlight by playfully reenacting the iconic dialogues, all while wearing the most heart-melting expressions. In a truly heartwarming moment, they even recreate the famous nose-teasing scene made famous by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the film. As the performance comes to a close, the daughter hugs her father and steals the show.

The video was shared on the Instagram account of the little girl named Gavya-Om, and it was accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read, “MY PAPA." The video was aptly titled, “POV: The love between a dad and his daughter is unbreakable." Take a look at their heartwarming performance:

First shared on August 17, this enchanting performance has now racked up a staggering 11.4 million views and an impressive 1.1 million likes. Viewers from all corners have been charmed by this delightful dance and have eagerly poured their thoughts and admiration into the comments section.

An individual said, “I am recollecting days when my sister used to pull me then dad n mom to dance on a casual day and my dad participated with the same enthu, miss you paaaaaapaaa. Thanks for a beautiful video."

Another user said, “Some reels can change your whole perspective about life. This gave me goals amidst an ocean of depression! May Almighty bless you all."

A person got emotional and added, “Wow akho mai aasu agye sb baap beti k beech kitni mohbbt hoti hai aisa rishta koi nhi hota (Wow. Tears came to my eyes. There is so much love between father and daughter. There is no such relation)."

“Best thing I watched today… I’m glad dads are behaving like dads these days. Masha Allah," read a comment.

The song Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana is a melodious duet sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. The lyrics were given by Sameer, while the musical composition was skillfully orchestrated by Jatin-Lalit.