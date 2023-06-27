This Fruit Chai Made With Banana, Chikoo Has Desi Foodies in Shock

Fusion foods have taken the country by storm for no reason, and we have been coming across a variety of new experimental foods. Some of these dishes are a hit and some are a miss. Then comes food items that need no experimentation and are just everyone’s favourite. Be it your dosa with chutney, or some hot steamy chicken momos with red spicy garlic chutney, or pani puri with spicy water some dishes have no replacement and are loved by all. Now, another bizarre dish which has hit the internet is ‘fruit chai’. Yes! You read that right. A tea dish which is made using fruits.

A Twitter handle uploaded a video which featured a street vendor making this bizarre dish. The vendor can be seen adding banana and chikoo into tea which is being cooked. He then mashes the fruit and adds sugar to it. Here, have a look at the viral video:

Isko zinda pakadna hai guys.. pic.twitter.com/3vzE0D8JE1— Hasna Zaroori Hai 🇮🇳 (@HasnaZarooriHai) June 25, 2023

Seems like the recipe didn’t go that well with foodies on Twitter. “Put him behind bars,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “after watching it, forget eyes, my spactacles started bleeding.” Here are a few reactions:

Kya kya dekhna pad raha hai! https://t.co/QDC53YLpGI— Lovelesh Sharma (@_Love_Sharma) June 26, 2023

Kaun hai ye log, 😓 https://t.co/l7es2Mewtw— Arun Pal ( अरुण पाल ) (@_palarun) June 26, 2023

Love how he says "extra kuch nahi daalna hai" at 0:34 secs https://t.co/kpiXNoyKGE— Billy McBride is literally me (@hsrepeater) June 25, 2023

Put him behind bars 🙉😂 https://t.co/u6tIZNFyiH— Tarana Hussain (@hussain_tarana) June 25, 2023

Very good initiative … kabhi masroom aur mater ki bhi chai banana suru karega ye banda https://t.co/QhmoqzbF0D— Jai balaji (@DCPandeyji) June 25, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, a video which went viral showed how a street vendor is serving his customers the ‘banana pani puri.’ The street vendor used bananas instead of using boiled potatoes. The video shows the man peeling bananas. He then adds chickpeas, spices and coriander leaves to the mix. “What’s the yellow thing? Actually the chana banana combo tastes very good. I do it as chaat sometimes with Hari chatni n sonth. Don’t mash it just cut. I’m sure with golgappa paani and sonth it would be yum,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Dude why? My wife and I have to cancel our plans for tomorrow evening this and Chole Bature at our fav chaat shop near home was supposed to be our dinner, now I have to cook!”