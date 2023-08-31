CHANGE LANGUAGE
This 'Garden On Wheels' Is The Best Auto-Rickshaw Ride In Chennai
1-MIN READ

This 'Garden On Wheels' Is The Best Auto-Rickshaw Ride In Chennai

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 10:29 IST

Delhi, India

Social media users lauded his creativity.

Social media users lauded his creativity.

An auto-rickshaw driver in Chennai transformed his vehicle into a mini garden with flower plants all around.

Step inside this transformed auto rickshaw, and you’ll find yourself immersed in a lush oasis on wheels. The driver’s incredible creativity has turned this vehicle into a mesmerising mini-garden. Roaming through the bustling streets of Chennai, this one-of-a-kind auto offers an interior that is akin to a botanical wonderland. As you enter, you’ll be greeted by a ceiling adorned with greenery, while colourful pots are placed around the seat.

The video, showcasing this specially adorned auto rickshaw, was shared on Instagram. The footage offers a sneak peek into how the driver has ingeniously transformed the auto rickshaw’s interior into a beautiful miniature garden. The video begins with a text that reads, “POV: You just got the best auto ride."

Filmed from a passenger’s perspective, the video showcases the interior of the auto. Originally shared on August 15, the video has taken social media by storm. Ever since it was uploaded, it has garnered an impressive 1.2 million views and about 2 lakh likes with the numbers steadily rising.

Instagram users had a lot to say about this auto’s unique decoration. One user commented that he has already travelled in the now-viral auto. He shares that the driver is a very humble person and he diligently works towards spreading awareness about road safety on social media. “Omg I’ve been in this auto! he’s a really humble person and also has a tw handle to spread awareness on road safety. Really nice to see what he’s done with the ceiling tho," he wrote.

Another user praised the driver saying that it was a brilliant idea. Surprised and pleased with the auto’s aesthetics, a third user said “OMG This is super cute!!! I have seen auto rickshaws with lighting but flowersome is the first yet!!"

What do you think of this garden on wheels?

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywood and more.
first published:August 31, 2023, 10:29 IST
last updated:August 31, 2023, 10:29 IST