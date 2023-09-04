This 'Ghoda Library' Brings Books To Doorsteps In Nainital

If you love books, you’ve probably been to different types of libraries, from quiet and old-fashioned ones to modern, big ones. But have you ever thought about a library on a horse that comes to your home? In a time when concerns about the declining interest of young people in reading are widespread, the residents of Nainital have come up with an extraordinary and creative remedy. The Ghoda Library fondly referred to as the “Horse Library," is a community-driven project that has not only won the affection of the local populace but has also garnered widespread attention, extending well beyond the region.

True to its name, a horse carries a collection of books on its back, travelling from one village to another and stopping for anyone interested in reading a book. The concept was warmly embraced, and numerous individuals, both young and old, began taking advantage of this distinctive mobile library.

"Ghoda Library" or "Horse Library" literally a horse carrying books to remote, hard-to-reach areas of Nainital. It brings books and joy to children. Good initiative!#EIIRInteresting #library #inspiringCredit: PTI, ViaWeb pic.twitter.com/Uh2VudLGTu— Pareekh Jain (@pareekhjain) September 1, 2023

The credit for turning this idea into a reality goes to a man named Shubham Badhani. Nainital, like many other districts in Uttarakhand, frequently faces severe weather challenges such as heavy rains and landslides, often resulting in school closures and disruptions to daily life. This leaves many children without access to formal education and books for extended periods. Witnessing this pressing situation, Shubham, a resident of Nainital, decided to take matters into his own hands, as reported by India Today.

Reportedly, the impact of this unique library concept has been far-reaching, with many other villages in the Nainital district adopting the idea. Villages like Alekh, Baghani, Bansi, Dhinvakharakh, Gautiya, Jalna, and Mahaldhura have joined the movement welcoming the horse library into their communities. The horse, laden with books, now makes its rounds from village to village, attracting not only children but also adults, creating a bridge to knowledge and literature in a most unconventional manner.

The Ghoda Library has truly made books more accessible, fun, and engaging. It serves as a testament to the power of creativity and community-driven initiatives, demonstrating that even in the face of adversity, innovative solutions can emerge, making a profound impact on the lives of people.