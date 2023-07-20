This Girl's Phone Call To Her Dad After Clearing Medical Exam Is Too Emotional

There’s no greater joy for parents than to watch their kids succeed in life. For this father, all the hardships paid off when his daughter cleared her medical exams. But the moment became more wholesome when the daughter decided to record it on camera. Footage of their joyous conversation circulating on social media has ended up melting multiple hearts. The conversation begins normally with the young girl greeting her father and asking about his well-being in Hindi over a phone call. She decides to joke about asking for money before randomly questioning what her name shows up whenever the father sends her mother.

The man on the other line recites her moniker and that’s when she informs him to add the Doctor title ahead of her name. When the father learns about her passing the exams, he instantly becomes overzealous and showers blessings on her. With only joy reflecting in his tone, he continues to appreciate the young girl. The video was shared alongside a heartfelt note, wherein she thanked the father for being her consent support.

Giving him the “Best Dad" tag, the young girl highlighted how the man never let her feel like a loser even for a moment. “Thank you baba for believing in me the most. For being so supportive of everything I do for understanding me and listening to me. Never letting me feel like a loser. Thank you again. You are the best dad ever. And my voice sounds so squeaky but I was so happy," the daughter captained the emotional video.

Catch a glimpse of it here:

With over 1.7 million views, the clip has amassed a plethora of congratulatory remarks from Instagram users. One of them commented, “I thought it was gonna be something funny, but it was so genuinely wholesome! Congratulations Sana! um sorry, Congratulations Dr. Sana!" Another wrote, “Every father deserves this happiness."

One more began manifesting a similar moment, “Idk but I crave for this moment in my life." Meanwhile, a user added, “I’m not crying, the room is raining." There were many who began to hail the clip as the “sweetest and cutest" moment by also lauding the efforts of the youngster for studying hard.