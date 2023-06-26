This 'Golgappa On The Wheel' Is Every Foodie's Dream; Do You Agree?

Ever boarded a local train? If yes, you must have seen vendors selling snacks such as bhel puri, sandwiches, and juices. But have you ever had golgappa on a moving train? Yes, you read that right. An intriguing video has recently gone viral on social media, showing a golgappa vendor with his entire stall inside a moving local train. The video was uploaded on Twitter with the caption, “When you put your business mind on the right track.”

Golgappa, a snack known for its tantalizing blend of tangy and spicy flavours, is loved by many. The video captured the vendor skillfully serving golgappas, while passengers, on their way, indulging in the savoury experience. The scene was captured by an individual who happened to be present at the moment. Watch the video here:

When you put your business mind on the right track pic.twitter.com/Wg3sQmEgpQ— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 21, 2023

Although no specific location was mentioned, some users claimed it to be Mumbai local train while others mentioned it to be Kolkata local train. The video, which was posted a few days back, has garnered immense popularity. Within a week, the video has gained 405k views and the numbers are only increasing.

The comment section was also filled with responses. A user said it took him long to realise that it was a train. He commented, “Oh dear, I had to watch it twice to realise this was in Train!!! His biz is right on track.”

Another user mentioned that the person who recorded this video did wrong. “The person who shot the video did wrong, his business secret made to reveal, by watching this other vendors might follow and it might to the closure of this step. Which could cause loss to this man,” he said.

While many were praising this man for the innovative idea, a user suggested the vendor something different. “Another great idea would be to have such thela (stall) outside ladies changing room. Men can eat while wife tries different clothes.”

“Golgappa on wheel,” a comment read.

What are your thoughts on the video?