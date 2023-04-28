This Guinea Pig in Andhra Pradesh 'Predicts' One's Fortune By Picking a Lucky Card

A guinea pig has been surprising everyone by “predicting" their fortune by picking up a lucky card from a pile of cards. Whether they believe in its predictions or not, people, especially young people, flock to see how guinea pig astrology is done.

For the past 30 years, Siddamuni, a native of Uthukottai, a border town between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, has used parrots to tell fortune to the populace.

He established Sri Anjeramma Temple, which is close to Puttur in the Tirupati region of Andhra Pradesh, as his place of business, drawing a sizable number of worshippers who gathered on Sundays to catch a glimpse of the presiding goddess. One wonderful morning, a family that had come to the temple had given him the suggestion to employ guinea pigs rather than parrots to forecast people’s fortunes.

Siddamuni was moved by their suggestion, and so he travelled to Chennai and spent Rs 2,000 to buy a guinea pig. He taught the guinea pig how to choose a card when it emerged from its cage. Siddamuni told News18.com when he was contacted that he has been using the lucky card selected by the test subject to interpret people’s horoscopes for the previous two years.

The majority of people have been approaching him to see how the guinea pig picks up the card out of curiosity. He claimed to be making between Rs 400 and Rs 500 every day. Idli in breakfast, rice for lunch, and even dinner is served for the guinea pig. Siddamuni also promised to add fruits and paddy to guinea pig’s diet. Although, no no-veg for the little fellow.

Two times a day, the guinea pig is bathed. On full moon and regular no-moon nights, special pujas are held for the guinea pig by giving it prasadam. Siddamuni learned that if the guinea pig seemed quiet and inactive, it was time to go for a doctor checkup.

The domestic guinea pig, commonly referred to as the cavy or domestic cavy, is a species of rodent that belongs to the Cavia genus and Caviidae family. Breeders frequently refer to the animal as a ‘cavy,’ but in scientific and laboratory situations, the term ‘guinea pig’ is far more frequently used. Guinea pigs, despite their common name, are not native to Guinea nor directly related to pigs in terms of biology. In India, they are frequently referred to as rats.

Read all the Latest News here