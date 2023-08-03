This Gujarat Farmer Owns A Jafarabadi Breed Of Buffalo Worth Rs 3.52 Lakh

Many districts in India have seen a surge in progressive farmers. These farmers are agriculturalists who actively work to eliminate the risks associated with losses. They use scientific testing as well as cutting-edge technology and procedures to optimise their production and boost their earnings. Many of these progressive farmers employ an additional means of incoming, apart from traditional farming, to get the best results.

Many farmers in Amreli district of Gujarat had been following this. One of them is Kanjibhai Manjibhai Patoliya. Kanjibhai, a farmer from Amreli, has invested in animal husbandry, which has given him great returns. He is recently reported to have bought a buffalo from the city of Ranavav, which yields 30 litres of milk a day.

Kanjibhai Patoliya hardly has any formal education and has only studied till fourth standard. He owns four bighas of land in Amreli. Apart from cultivating it, he also breeds cattle on the same land. Kanjibhai has a total of 22 buffaloes, all of them of the Jafarabadi breed. Kanjibhai’s buffalos give 900 litres of milk a month, with each litre selling for Rs 60-80. Kanjibhai sells milk worth Rs 60,000 a month. The most recent buffalo he has bought from Ranavav is the biggest one of them all, and cost him Rs 3.52 lakh.

Jafarabadi buffaloes are in great demand in Amreli, as well as other areas. According to Kanjibhai Patoliya, the price of Jafarabadi Shrestha Olad buffalo ranges from Rs 1,50,000 to Rs 3,60,000. It is a riverine buffalo with its roots in Gujarat, and is also known as Gir buffalo. About 25,000 Jafarabadi buffaloes are thought to exist worldwide. It is a significant breed of buffalo in Pakistan and India. The Jafarabadi buffalo is the first breed of buffalo brought to Brazil.

The Jafarabadi buffalo, which was first introduced to British India for slaughter, is a cross between the African Cape buffalo and the Indian water buffalo, according to the Indian National Scientific Documentation Centre.