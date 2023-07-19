This Hanuman Temple In Rajasthan Remains Submerged Under Water For 8-10 Months

Since the last few days, many distressing videos are coming from the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where heavy rains have caused incessant floods. Houses and bridges have been washed away, leading to a major loss of properties. The thought of certain structures being submerged underwater is surely an alarming visual to see. But did you know there is a temple in the religious city of Karauli in Rajasthan, which stays partially submerged in water for the greater part of the year? It is a Hanuman temple situated at the bottom of the hills of Virwas village of Karauli.

Due to an issue of drainage in the vicinity, the temple has been surrounded by water for the last 40 years. During the monsoon season, it remains almost submerged in water. Resident Bharat Singh told News18 that the temple is almost hundreds of years old, but no one knows why the temple is always surrounded by water. He said that since his birth 40 years ago, he has always seen the temple like this.

The amazing fact remains that even after being submerged under water for 8-10 months in a year, the structure remains unscathed. Devotees can visit the Hanuman Mandir only for just two or three months in the summer season; and even then, they have to wade through knee-deep water.

The Hanuman Mandir’s idol, which has Lord Hanuman carrying Lord Ram and Laxman on his shoulder, depicts a chapter from the Ramayana where Lord Ram and Laxman are kidnapped by Ahiravan and taken to Patalpuri to be sacrificed to Goddess Kali. It was then that lord Hanuman descends into Patalpuri, slays Ahiravan and rescues Lord Ram and Laxman by carrying them away on his shoulders.

The city of Karauli is host to many temples like the Kaila Devi Temple, Krishna Temple, Anjani Mata Temple and the Mehandipur Balaji Temple.