This Haryana Family Makes Sweets With Medicinal Benefits; Treats Headache, Joint Pain

There are a variety of sweets available on the market. From tasty rasgullas and gulab jamuns to delicious barfis and soan papdis, there is no dearth of mithais, found in India for people who have a sweet tooth. But one particular sweet seems to have made a special place in the hearts of Haryanvi residents. From politicians to officers and even the common men just can’t seem to stop talking about this particular sweet. The famous sweet found in the Punhana town of Nuh district in Haryana is called Atriphal. Besides its lip-smacking taste, Atriphal also harbours certain medicinal benefits which have contributed to its popularity even more.

People in Haryana have been consuming this special dish for decades. Confectioner Kaluram Pansari first started the art of preparing Atriphal sweets, almost 80 years ago. He was a former physician, popularly known as Vaidya Hakim. But his passion for making sweets took over his medical profession. Now, the fourth generation of Kaluram’s family has taken up the responsibility of preparing Atriphal sweets.

Kaluram’s family has not hired any labourers or employees to help them in the sweet-making process. They prepare the sweet dishes with their own hands. Not only are they delicious, but the locals believe that they are an excellent cure for many diseases. Sources have revealed that headaches, joint pain, weakness, and body heat are eliminated by consuming this sweet.

Kaluram’s grandson, Dinesh Kumar Garg shared that his grandfather was an efficient physician back in the day. In those times, medicines were prescribed by checking a patient’s pulse rate. But later on, Kaluram started preparing sweets from Atriphal. Today, the once small business has blossomed further, giving the family good profit. According to Dinesh, this sweet-making business has given them a new lease of life.

Dinesh’s father and his son have also joined the business. Some of the ingredients used to prepare the Atriphal sweet include cashew nuts, almonds, cardamom, watermelon core, sugar, desi ghee, and coriander. Interestingly the sweet is solely found in one particular shop in Punhana town, which is Kaluram’s.

Dinesh has claimed that certain not-so-serious ailments can be cured by consuming the sweet, due to which its demand has increased in the markets. He makes two types of Atriphal sweets. One is priced at Rs 150 per kg, where the ingredients are less in quantity while the other is priced at Rs 470 per kg, which is better in quality. Dinesh has asserted that people line up outside their shop to buy both types of Atriphal dishes.