This Haryana School Runs A Roti Bank To Feed The Needy

Banks are financial institutions that manage the flow of monetary transactions between individuals or businesses. Have you ever heard of a bank where there are no financial transactions? There exists a kind of bank, known as Roti Bank, which offers food to the needy. As per reports, this initiative was started in 2017 by Shrikant Jadhav, a police inspector from Madhuban (Jharkhand). He once arranged for 40 food packets to distribute among the needy; but while he was returning, he found that more people had gathered for food. He felt helpless as the packets he had brought were exhausted.

That’s when he started the concept of a roti bank. Thereafter, a roti bank was started in Kurukshetra (Haryana), which was overseen by Shrikant. Vegetables and other items are usually prepared in the kitchen of the police department. They distribute the food; and by doing so, they feed almost 300 to 400 people. The police department aims to provide food to every needy person and not let anyone sleep hungry.

In 2018, students from DAV Police Public School from Kurukshetra also adopted this initiative. Regularly, the students bring two extra rotis and submit them in a box. The teachers and the staff also participate in this initiative.

In the video, it is seen that there are a few people who voluntarily provide monetary funds every month. This money is then used to provide the best food to the needy; and sometimes during special occasions, they also arrange for special meals.

According to Monika, the principal of DAV Police public school, there are almost 850 children in the school and more than 40 employees. The school collects two thousand loaves of bread every day, which are distributed to the needy. In the video, it is seen that the parents are happy that they are capable of providing food to the needy; they also mention that if they ever forget to keep two extra rotis, the kids remind them.

The Roti Bank has now been running for almost six years. The children, employees, parents, and the police department have extended their support to run this initiative. They encourage more people to get involved in such initiatives so that they can provide more food to the needy.

Sita, the cook, stated that she has not taken a break for almost 5 years now, but she is happy to have been able to do something for the underprivileged people. She feels this is an act of service and is happy to be able to be a part of the team.