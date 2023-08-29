This Haryana Temple Prohibits Women’s Entry, The Reason Will Shock You

In the north Indian state of Haryana lies the legendary city of Kurukshetra, a holy city for Hindus. The great battle mentioned in the Mahabharata between the Pandavas and the Kauravas is believed to have been fought here. It is also here that Lord Krishna is believed to have imparted his divine knowledge to Arjun, documented in the Bhagavad Gita. The land of Kurukshetra is home to many temples, many of which hold connections to our epics. While thousands of devotees flock to these temples on a daily basis, one of these temples has a restriction on the entry of women.

In fact, the temple is considered extremely inauspicious for women and they are cursed to be widows if they step into the temple. This temple is situated at Pehowa, 20 km away from Dharmanagari Kurukshetra and is dedicated to Lord Kartikeya, son of Lord Shankar. This well-known temple is located in the heart of Pehowa, in the Haryana province’s Kurukshetra district. Delhi is 200 kilometres away and Karnal is 60 kilometres away from Pehowa. Due to its location on the border between Haryana and Punjab, it is also extremely close to the state of Punjab.

Since the temple celebrates the brahmachari or celibate form of Lord Karthikeya, women are not allowed to enter. It is believed that any woman who enters the Kartikeya temple remains a widow for seven lifetimes. Mentioning this belief, a board has also been installed outside the temple. The local abbot has also been instructed to inform any visiting women of the same.

Kartikeya Maharaj traditionally accepts offerings of mustard oil in this temple. It is customary to apply mustard oil to his pindi. According to legend, Kartikeya sacrificed his own flesh and blood to the flames after becoming enraged with Mother Parvati. He was instructed to visit the Pehowa pilgrimage by Lord Shankar. It is also thought that the sages had applied mustard oil to Kartikeya in order to cool down his burning body. Kartikeya had calmed down and had taken the form of Pindi, while on the Pehowa pilgrimage.